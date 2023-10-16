Director NIT Srinagar calls on LG Manoj Sinha

He was accompanied by Laxmi, a teacher, and Bhyravanath, General Manager of United India Insurance Ltd. They also had the opportunity to meet with LG Sinha. During the meeting, Prof Yedla provided an overview of the significant reformative initiatives that have been implemented at NIT Srinagar since May 2023. These measures encompass both academic and non-academic aspects of the institution. Academic reforms include the introduction of a mentor system for students across all departments, a revamped academic calendar from January-December to July-August, regulated semester registrations, and the implementation of a detention system.

Additionally, academic improvements involve remedial classes, student feedback mechanisms, streamlined training and placement processes, and student exchange programs with prestigious institutions such as IIT Madras and IIT Delhi.