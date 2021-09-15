Director NIT Srinagar inaugurates webinar on engineers’ day

The Webinar was inaugurated by Director National Institute of Technology, (NIT) Srinagar Dr (Prof) Rakesh Sehgal. Chairman IEI Er Aamir Ali presided over the function. The Webinar was attended by Dr Amir Khan Faculty NIDM, Vice Chairperson SSM Dilafrose Qazi and Chief Engineer Irrigation & Flood Control Kashmir, Er Naresh Kumar.

Honorary Secretary IEI Er Aaquib Sultan Deva moderated the Webinar and said that Administration should consider the genuine demands of the Engineering fraternity, particularly power engineers for their Assured Career Progression, (ACP) regularization and other genuine demands.

Director NIT presented certificates of appreciation to Chief Engineer Mechanical Engineering Kashmir Er Rashid Ahmed Dar, Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir Er Shoukat Jeelani Pandit and Chief Engineer, Kashmir Power Dev Corpn Ltd. Er Aijaz Ahmed Dar for the outstanding work done by them and their Departments in COVID-19. The expert speakers included Chief Engineer Smart City, Er Iftikhar A Kakroo, Superintending Engineer IFC Kashmir Er Naseer A Kakroo, and Vice President RMSI Dr Pushpendra Johari.

The programme was coordinated by Yogita Garbya NIDM, Mohmmed Suhail Wani and Bilquees Dar Consultants Disaster Management.