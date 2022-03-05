Director Police Telecom To Officers | ‘Grant leave to Police personnel on special occasions’

“It has been observed that on several occasions, police personnel are unable to spend time with their families on significant occasions,” the advisory said. “To keep their morale high, Police Headquarters J&K has initiated numerous welfare schemes for them from time to time.”

Taking note of the evident directives, Patil, in the advisory, said, “It is emphasised upon all the supervisory officers to ensure that the grant of leave on special occasions should not be denied or delayed in favour of the police personnel without having any compelling reasons.”