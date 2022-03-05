Director Police Telecom To Officers | ‘Grant leave to Police personnel on special occasions’

Srinagar, Mar 5: Director Police Telecommunications J&K, ShridarPatil Saturday issued an advisory asking the officers to grant leave to police personnel on special occasions without fail.
“It has been observed that on several occasions, police personnel are unable to spend time with their families on significant occasions,” the advisory said. “To keep their morale high, Police Headquarters J&K has initiated numerous welfare schemes for them from time to time.”
Taking note of the evident directives, Patil, in the advisory, said, “It is emphasised upon all the supervisory officers to ensure that the grant of leave on special occasions should not be denied or delayed in favour of the police personnel without having any compelling reasons.”
He said in the advisory that the granting of the leave should not be denied for admission, parents-meet at schools and colleges, medical exigency within the family, marriage anniversary, the birthday celebration of wards, marriage ceremony of dependants, the birth of children birth, the death anniversary of parents, and celebration of religious festivals.
“Keeping in view the welfare of the police personnel, aforementioned directions should be implemented with immediate effect in letter and spirit,” the advisory said.