Srinagar April 16: Administration at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Soura has condoled the demise of mother of Prof Sheikh Aijaz Aziz, Ex HOD Medical Oncology SKIMS, father of Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Lone, Additional Professor, Cardiology, SKIMS and mother-in-law of Dr Khurshid Aslam, Ex Professor Cardiology, SKIMS.