Director Tourism flags off multiple trekking expeditions

Srinagar, July 10: Director Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob Farooq, today flagged off a series of trekking expeditions, marking a significant step in promoting adventure tourism in Kashmir.
The expeditions were flagged off from the Tourist Reception Center, commencing journeys along the breathtaking alpine trails of Kashmir.
The selected alpine trails for these expeditions include the renowned Kashmir Great Lakes Trek, Tarsar Marsar Trek, as well as Gurez and Boadpathri. These expeditions aim to provide tourists with an unparalleled adventure experience amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir.
Director Yaqoob Farooq emphasized the significance of adventure tourism in enriching the overall tourist experience in Kashmir.
He stated that adventure tourism is our main focus, and we are dedicated to ensuring that tourists explore and indulge in thrilling activities while enjoying the natural beauty of Kashmir.
The expeditions comprise a diverse group of professionals and tourists from across India.
Highlighting the ongoing initiatives, Director Tourism mentioned that as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahautsav celebrations, J&K Tourism is actively promoting 75 new trekking routes. Efforts are also underway to popularize aero adventures, providing visitors with a variety of exhilarating options to explore the region.
In line with the commitment to preserving the natural environment, the trekkers were advised to strictly adhere to safety and cleanliness protocols.
Director Tourism expressed his satisfaction with the growing popularity of adventure activities in Kashmir.