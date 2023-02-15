Director Tourism inaugurates capacity building programme

Srinagar, Feb 15: Director Tourism, Kashmir Faz Lul Haseeb, inaugurated the “Capacity Building Program of staff of budgeted Hotels” here today.
The event took place at the Conference Hall, Directorate of Tourism, here. The event was sponsored by Small Industries Development Bank of India under J&K Tourism Intervention Cluster Program. In this program 300 existing staff from budget hotels will undergo capacity building training for three days post which they will be certified by Institute of Hotel Management, Srinagar though an assessment. This initiative of Small Industries Development Bank of India will be a model for sustainable tourism in its JK Tourism Intervention Cluster Program.
The aim is to align J&K tourism to good practices of service standards. The program was virtually joined by the guest of honor, Dr.S S Acharya, CGM, SIDBI. Dr Acharya motivated the participants to optimize learnings from the program to better their personal and professional capabilities to exceed customer expectations. The customers should go back with an ‘experience’ to share with others that shall result in enhanced tourist inflow.
Faheem Qureshi, Founder & Director, Stay Pattern Hospitality Services thanked Small Industries Development Bank of India for choosing Stay Pattern Hospitality Services as a training partners for this great initiative. "Stay Pattern has been an expertise in consulting hotels for settings up the standard operating procedures for many hotels across valley," the organisers said in a statement.
The program was attended by other dignitaries: Dr.Alyaz Ahmed Nasir Dy.Director Tourism, Registration, Bashir Ahmed (JKAS) General Manager Adm, J&K, JKTDC, Shabir Ahmed Qazi – IHM, Principal.