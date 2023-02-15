Director Tourism inaugurates capacity building programme

The aim is to align J&K tourism to good practices of service standards. The program was virtually joined by the guest of honor, Dr.S S Acharya, CGM, SIDBI. Dr Acharya motivated the participants to optimize learnings from the program to better their personal and professional capabilities to exceed customer expectations. The customers should go back with an ‘experience’ to share with others that shall result in enhanced tourist inflow.

Faheem Qureshi, Founder & Director, Stay Pattern Hospitality Services thanked Small Industries Development Bank of India for choosing Stay Pattern Hospitality Services as a training partners for this great initiative. "Stay Pattern has been an expertise in consulting hotels for settings up the standard operating procedures for many hotels across valley," the organisers said in a statement.