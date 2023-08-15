Director Tourism Kashmir hoists National Flag

Srinagar, Aug 15: Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir today celebrated the 77th Independence Day at TRC here.
To mark the occasion, Director Tourism, Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob hoisted the National Flag and took salute from a contingent of Tourist Police and local CRPF company to commemorate this momentous event.
This hoisting of the national flag serves as a reminder of the country’s rich history, sacrifices of its people, and the bright prospects that lie ahead.
Senior officers of Tourism Department and other officials of the department also participated in flag hoisting ceremony.