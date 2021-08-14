Directorate of ISM renamed Directorate of AYUSH

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that correspondingly, renaming of various designations in the directorate has also been approved.

The spokesman said that the decision was aimed at raising public awareness on the traditional medical sciences based on Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy.

He said that the government was also working towards establishment of AYUSH-based ancillary industry in J&K and enhancement of herbal and medicinal plantations to optimally tap employment potential in J&K.