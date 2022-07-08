Directorates of Social Welfare Deptt renamed

Srinagar, July 8: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the change of nomenclature of Directorates in the Social Welfare Department.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and Principal Secretary to the LG Nitishwar Kumar attended the meeting. The spokesman said that the decision would streamline the implementation of various social welfare schemes in J&K besides bringing them in consonance with the new umbrella schemes of the Government of India. Accordingly, various schemes of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, GoI would be re-distributed among the three directorates.
Now, the ICDS, Scheme for Adolescent Girls, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, and National Crèche Scheme would be implemented by the Directorate of Poshan Abhiyan while the ICPS and services under the Juvenile Justice Act would be implemented by the Directorate of Mission Vatsalya. Similarly, the Directorate of Mission Shakti would implement the schemes including One Stop Centre and Women's Helpline (181), Swadhar Greh, Widow Homes, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and other women welfare schemes for women empowerment with a special focus on gender budgeting, research, and assistance to working women. Earlier, the directorates were named after a single scheme which was dissonant with their scope of functionality.
The spokesman said that the new names signify the whole gamut of activities and schemes being implemented by the respective directorates and are better suited to their operations which would make their implementation and monitoring easier.