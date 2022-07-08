Directorates of Social Welfare Deptt renamed

Srinagar, July 8: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the change of nomenclature of Directorates in the Social Welfare Department.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and Principal Secretary to the LG Nitishwar Kumar attended the meeting. The spokesman said that the decision would streamline the implementation of various social welfare schemes in J&K besides bringing them in consonance with the new umbrella schemes of the Government of India. Accordingly, various schemes of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, GoI would be re-distributed among the three directorates.