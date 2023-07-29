Dirges recited by mourners fill the air in Pulwama

Sporting jet-black dresses, the mourners in Gangoo and Wokharwan villages took out processions and walked through various streets in the area.

For hours, the dirges recited by the mourners filled the air in these areas.

The black banners could be seen hanging from the poles while the walls were plastered with posters.

The mourners beat their chests as they passed through various streets. Many young mourners flagellated their bodies.