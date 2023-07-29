Dirges recited by mourners fill the air in Pulwama

Pulwama, July 29: With blood oozing out of their cuts, hundreds of Shia mourners in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district took out processions to mark the 10th day of Muharram.
Sporting jet-black dresses, the mourners in Gangoo and Wokharwan villages took out processions and walked through various streets in the area.
For hours, the dirges recited by the mourners filled the air in these areas.
The black banners could be seen hanging from the poles while the walls were plastered with posters.
The mourners beat their chests as they passed through various streets. Many young mourners flagellated their bodies.
Commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), renowned Shia scholar Moulana Sheikh GhulamRasoolNoori shed light on the philosophy behind the mourning on the Ashura.
The district administration had made elaborate arrangements in the area.
The Police and CRPF men were deployed near the procession venue.
The Police had set up stalls to distribute water and other beverages among the mourners.
The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) had deployed medical teams to provide first aid to the mourners.
The members of Sunni community could also be seen distributing water among the mourners.