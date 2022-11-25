Disabled, senior citizens facing hardships in online registration :NC

In a statement party’s State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that the way the LG administration is handling the registration process is not only heartless but makes a mockery of a single window system that was meant to provide easy access to government services. He said, “The beneficiaries, who are in their seventies, eighties and nineties including the disabled are being made to sit in lines for hours in sub-zero temperatures outside PHCs and other government designated centres. In hilly and far flung areas, the situation is worse as the elderly are being forced to travel from one end of the district to another thereby putting the intended beneficiaries at harms length.”