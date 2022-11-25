Disabled, senior citizens facing hardships in online registration :NC

Srinagar, Nov 25: National Conference on Friday expressed dismay over the difficulties being faced by disabled, old age pensioners in online registration.
In a statement party’s State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that the way the LG administration is handling the registration process is not only heartless but makes a mockery of a single window system that was meant to provide easy access to government services. He said, “The beneficiaries, who are in their seventies, eighties and nineties including the disabled are being made to sit in lines for hours in sub-zero temperatures outside PHCs and other government designated centres. In hilly and far flung areas, the situation is worse as the elderly are being forced to travel from one end of the district to another thereby putting the intended beneficiaries at harms length.”
He further added, “In most of the cases, many applicants return to their homes each day without getting their details uploaded to the official network, which would ensure a meagre monthly assistance of Rs 1,000. Needless to say, the amount is not worth the previous lives of these elderly citizens, whose lives the administration has put into jeopardy.”
“This pension is the only sustenance to thousands of disabled and elderly most of whom are not in condition to run from pillar to post to fetch the required disability certificates, Aadhar details, age certificate from the officers concerned,” Imran said, asking the LG administration to take immediate measures to ease the entire process.