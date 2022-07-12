Disallowed paying of floral tributes: NC

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) on Tuesday decried the dilly dallying tactics of the government on not allowing the party leaders to offer prayers and floral tributes at Mazar-e Shohada in Srinagar’s Khawaja Bazaar on the observance of the July 13 martyrs day.
In a statement, denouncing the inordinate delay by the administration in giving the required permission to the party for offering tributes and Fatiha at the Martyrs graveyard, Party State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that the office of the party’s General Secratary had sought permission from the administration for visiting the graveyard at Khawaja Bazar for offering Fateha and Floral tributes but the concerned office is not in receipt of any communication from the side of administration so far.
"Like previous year, this year the administration is again wilfully closing the gates of Mazar-e-Shuhada for us to offer our floral tributes and Fatiha. Our repeated requests have got the cold shoulders from administration. Locking up the gates leading to the revered Mazar cannot embed the contribution of 13th July martyrs into obscurity. Such attempts are carried out with a sole objective to distort and rewrite Kashmir’s political history and pale our heroes into insignificance. Contrarily these curbs and gags resuscitate people's veneration for them. Such measures cannot be condoned in a democratic society. 13th July is a significant chapter in the annals of Jammu & kashmir history which cannot be undermined. I on behalf of my party and myself condemn these measures," he said.