Disallowed paying of floral tributes: NC

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) on Tuesday decried the dilly dallying tactics of the government on not allowing the party leaders to offer prayers and floral tributes at Mazar-e Shohada in Srinagar’s Khawaja Bazaar on the observance of the July 13 martyrs day.

In a statement, denouncing the inordinate delay by the administration in giving the required permission to the party for offering tributes and Fatiha at the Martyrs graveyard, Party State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that the office of the party’s General Secratary had sought permission from the administration for visiting the graveyard at Khawaja Bazar for offering Fateha and Floral tributes but the concerned office is not in receipt of any communication from the side of administration so far.