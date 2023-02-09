Disaster Management Authority issues avalanche warning for 12 districts of J&K

GNS reported that JKDMA issued a ‘Medium Level’ warning above 2000 to 2500 metres over Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam, Doda, Kishtwar and Poonch districts.

The authority also expressed apprehension of ‘Low Level’ avalanche occurrence above 2000 to 2500 metres over Reasi, Rajouri and Ramban districts.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas, it said.