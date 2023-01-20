Disaster management authority issues avalanche warning in 10 J&K districts

Srinagar, Jan 20: Jammu & Kashmir Disaster Management Authority has issued an avalanche warning for at least ten districts for next 24 hours.

GNS reported that the authority has cautioned of avalanche with ‘Low’ danger level likely to occur above 2500 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal and Kupwara district and areas above 2000 metres in Kulgam and Anantnag districts.