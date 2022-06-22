Disaster Management Plan for Amarnath Yatra reviewed

Ganderbal, June 22: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with J&K State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) and State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Wednesday conducted Coordination-cum-Orientation conference ahead of Amarnath Yatra 2022 here.
Presiding over the meeting, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir highlighted the role and responsibilities of the concerned stakeholders and stressed upon all to further improve preparedness and response mechanisms for various disasters during the yatra.
The meeting was also addressed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba, and Maj Gen A K Naik.
Naik highlighted the challenges during the yatra and how to manage major incidents.
He stressed good planning, better coordination, and better response among various participating agencies and urged all the officers to identify gaps, and prepare objective tasks, challenges, resources, problem areas, and remedial measures to be taken in case of any disaster.
The officers and officials were sensitised on how to plan for efficient and effective disaster preparedness, how to focus to manage emergencies, and how to handle the situation during exigencies.
Among others, the meeting was attended by camp directors, ASP Ganderbal, Feroz Yehya, CEO SDA, SDM Kangan, and CMO besides other officers from civil, Police, SDRF, NDRF, and security agencies.
A detailed presentation was given by Nodal officer SDMA regarding Disaster Management Plan and preparedness for SAJY-2022.
He gave a brief overview of the vulnerability to hazards including cloud bursts, heavy rain, landslides, earthquake, stampede, and fire accidents besides response systems, evacuation, shelters, and common alert protocol.
A presentation was also given by a representative of IMD on the forecast of weather updates as local climatic conditions change frequently and hourly.
Other departments including R&B, Jal Shakti, I&FC, Health, KPDCL, NDRF, and other stakeholders also gave presentations regarding their preparedness for SAJY-2022 and contingency plan to tackle any eventuality during the yatra.
During the meeting, a discussion was held regarding the preparedness of all stakeholders involved in the management of yatra and their efforts to improve preparedness and response mechanisms for various disasters.