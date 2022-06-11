Disaster, Traffic management plan for Amarnath Yatra unveiled

At the outset, detailed presentations were given by Nodal officer Disaster Management on the vulnerability to Hazards including road accidents, cloud bursts, heavy rain, landslides, earthquake, stampede, fire accidents, cardiac arrests and militant attacks besides response system, evacuation, shelters and common alert protocol.

Also, presentation were given by Director IMD on forecast of weather updates as local climatic condition change frequently and hourly Auto Weather System Data sharing with all the departments involved with conduct of yatra.