Disaster, Traffic management plan for Amarnath Yatra unveiled

Srinagar, June 11: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting regarding Disaster Management plan and Traffic Management strategy for Amarnath Yatra besides preparation of concerned departments including NDRF, SDRF, ICCC, Police, Indian Meteorology Department, Heath, line departments and Anantnag & Ganderbal District Administration.
At the outset, detailed presentations were given by Nodal officer Disaster Management on the vulnerability to Hazards including road accidents, cloud bursts, heavy rain, landslides, earthquake, stampede, fire accidents, cardiac arrests and militant attacks besides response system, evacuation, shelters and common alert protocol.
Also, presentation were given by Director IMD on forecast of weather updates as local climatic condition change frequently and hourly Auto Weather System Data sharing with all the departments involved with conduct of yatra.
DIG Traffic on the occasion said that no vehicle without High Security Registration Plate shall be allowed from 15th of this month.
He said all the yatra vehicle shall be checked for HSRP from Lakhimpore where yatries shall be welcomed. He said convoys will be piloted by police.