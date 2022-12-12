Disciplinary action against 92 employees for remaining absent in Anantnag

Anantnag, Dec 12: The authorities on Monday initiated disciplinary action against 92 employees for remaining absent from duties in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a district wide drive was held on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Dr Basharat Qayoom during which 92 employees were found absent.

He deputy commissioner has issued directions to the concerned officials to initiate disciplinary action against these employees.