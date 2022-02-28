Discrimination towards Jammu’s hilly districts cause of concern: Altaf Bukhari
Jammu, Feb 28: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Monday expressed concern over the “divisive politics to downplay the suffering of the people of Jammu’s hilly districts to create a division”.
Addressing a joining programme of the party here, Bukhari said, “An attempt is being made to create a wedge between the people in Jammu region for political gains which should be condemned in strongest words.”
He said Apni Party believes in the unity and integrity of J&K without any discrimination based on caste, creed, region, or religion.
“J&K as a single unit can survive even in the odds situation,” Bukhari said.
He said that the people were joining the Apni Party because the party had emerged as hope in this hopeless situation where there was no elected government and people were put to suffering unnecessarily for one reason or the other.
“Discrimination with hilly districts regarding development in comparison to others is such a serious matter that the people are feeling deprived due to the present form of government which has lost its credentials,” Bukhari said.
He said that the hilly and remote areas in the Jammu region had been suffering due to the discriminatory approach of the authorities and field departments.
“Funds are not released appropriately for these districts in comparison to other districts which are preferred more than the deserving ones due to political consideration and vote bank politics,” Bukhari said.
He pointed at the issues of growing unemployment, under-development, and inequality in the distribution of government funds and other things that added to the suffering of the people and created a sense of mistrust.
“This mistrust can be eradicated when assembly elections are held and at the same time statehood is restored to J&K. The anger among the people can be addressed by holding elections so that an elected government takes over the rule of J&K,” Bukhari said.