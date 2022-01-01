Disengaged ECRP-NHM employees protest, demand re-engagement of services

“This is not only unfortunate for us but also the fight against COVID in Kashmir. When people were afraid of stepping out of their homes, we put our lives at risk to work but now we are being treated indifferently. If we were to be thrown like this, why were we reengaged three months back? Unfortunately, the government is taking help from the Education department but professionals like us are left out. This is the time when the government is passing orders to follow COVID protocols and imposing night curfews but at the same time, we are disengaged as if there is no COVID. We want the government to look into this issue and reengage us for the good of the entire Kashmir,” said Shahid Ahmed, a protesting paramedic.

The protesting paramedics said that in J&K around 1600 of them worked in different hospitals.