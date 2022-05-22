Disengagement of Rehbar-e-Khel,Zirat, Janglaat sheer injustice: Qayooom Wani

Srinagar: Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) and Former President EJAC Abdul Qayoom Wani has alleged that disengagement of Rehbar-e-Khel,Zirat, and Janglaat is sheer injustice.

In a statement, he expressed serious concern on the recent order in this connection and said that it is a sheer injustice with these professional degree holders, who worked on meager salary just relying on the hope of regularisation after stipulated time frame of five to seven years.

But now when the time comes near government is disengaging them and pushing their future into darkness.