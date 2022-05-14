Dismissed employees deserve fair trial: Ghulam Hassan Mir

Srinagar, May 14: Former Minister and Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir on Saturday said that three employees, who were dismissed from service for alleged “terror links and secessionist activities” on Friday, should be given a fair trial and an adequate opportunity to defend themselves.
In a statement, Mir said that the constitution of the country entitles every citizen, who has been accused of any misdeeds, with an opportunity to defend him or herself and a fair and proper hearing by a court of law. Apni Party leader appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene in the matter of dismissing three government employees to ensure they are put through the process of justice.