Display helping, empathetic attitude for smooth Amarnath Yatra: Div Com to Camp Directors

Srinagar, June 20: Display helping and empathetic attitude while performing vital role as camp directors for smooth conduct of annual Amarnath Yatra, said Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, while addressing Camp Directors during orientation cum training program held today at TRC, here.
The Div Com highlighted the role of Camp Directors for facilitating yatris as moderators for instant resolution of issues, besides quick decision makers and information disseminators.
He educated them regarding crowd management, strict adherence to cut-off times, evacuation procedure, ensuring coordination among different agencies and service providers, besides response to emergencies.
The Div Com also instructed them to share data and videos to the Divisional Social Media Cell on daily basis which shall be shared on social media platforms by concerned incharge officers.
He also directed all Camp Directors to conduct sanitation drives at camps to ensure cleanliness in the surroundings.
The Camp Directors, Additional Camp Directors and Deputy Camp Directors shall leave for their respective camps tomorrow.