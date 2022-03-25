Distribution of land passbooks reviewed in Srinagar

He asked the officers to work with utmost zeal and dedication to achieve 100 percent target by or before March 31.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad briefed the Commissioner Secretary about the progress of distribution of Land Passbooks.

The Commissioner Secretary was also informed that almost 68,000 land passbooks have been generated/distributed so far in all 7 Tehsils of the District and by 31st of March all the said land passbooks will be distributed.