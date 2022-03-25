Distribution of land passbooks reviewed in Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 25 : Commissioner Secretary Revenue, Vijay Bidhuri on Friday chaired a meeting of Revenue officers of Srinagar District to review distribution of Land Passbooks among land owners of Srinagar District.
The Commissioner Secretary during the meeting lauded the efforts of District Administration Srinagar in achieving almost 80 percent of the target.
He asked the officers to work with utmost zeal and dedication to achieve 100 percent target by or before March 31.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad briefed the Commissioner Secretary about the progress of distribution of Land Passbooks.
The Commissioner Secretary was also informed that almost 68,000 land passbooks have been generated/distributed so far in all 7 Tehsils of the District and by 31st of March all the said land passbooks will be distributed.
During the meeting, the Commissioner Secretary Revenue also reviewed the status of SVAMITVA scheme and asked for 100% property card distribution.
He was informed that the ground truthing has been completed in all the rural villages of Srinagar District.
He was further informed that the relevant maps have also been submitted to Survey of India.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Faz lul Haseeb, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Raies Ahmad, SDM East, all Tehsildars and other concerned were present in the meeting.