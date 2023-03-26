District Admin Ganderbal hosts grand Iftar party

Ganderbal, Mar 26: An Iftar party was organised by the district administration Ganderbal here in the lawns of Mini Secretariat Ganderbal on Saturday.
The party was graced by the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir along with SSP Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar, Vice-Chairperson DDC Ganderbal, Bilal Ahmad, Additional District Development Commissioner, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, ASP, Feroz Yehya and other district and sectoral officers.
The district administration had invited over five hundred people including civil and police officers, PRI members, Prominent citizens and media persons of the district.
The DC expressed gratitude to the participants and conveyed his best wishes to whole Muslim community on the holy month which is celebrated as a sacred festival with devotion and dedication towards the Almighty.
The participants also lauded the District Administration with great applause for hosting Iftar party.