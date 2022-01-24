District Admin Kulgam launches portal

Kulgam, Jan 24: The District Administration Kulgam today launched a one stop helpline, and upgraded version of MADADGAR Portal with a toll free number 9103169711.
Through this helpline number, people can register their issues related to COVID-19, Health, Drinking water, Electricity, Snow Clearance, Ration, Revenue and other departments round the clock without visiting the offices of these departments.
This portal was today launched by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat.
It was informed that this portal functions with an Interactive Voice Response system.
The DC said that the setup of 24X7 Interactive Voice Response (IVR) MADADGAR Portal is a one stop help line platform, and people register their issues for redressal through a single call on toll free number 9103169711.
Notably on the occasion of launch of the portal a live demonstration was carried out to show the functioning of this portal.
Present on the occasion were ADC, Showkat Ahmad Rather; ACR, Mir Imtiyaz-ul-Aziz and other officers.