District admin Kupwara arranges air sorties for Karnah

Kupwara, Jan 16: The District Administration Kupwara today arranged air service for the stranded passengers of Karnah sub-division.
As many as 26 persons were airlifted from Tangdhar to Kupwara, including 7 patients, who were in need of advanced treatment, besides 7 students and other 12 passengers in 5 air sorties during the day, reported news agency GNS.
Likewise, 18 Karnah bound stranded passengers were airlifted from District Police Lines (DPL), Kupwara today in subsidised helicopter service.
SDM Karnah, Dr. Gulzar Ahmad Rather monitored the air service facility at Helipad Tangdhar during the day.
The people of Karnah subdivision have widely hailed the move of the administration.