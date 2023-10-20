District Administration Anantnag cracks whip on traffic violators

Anantnag, Oct 20: In a bid to reduce the number of road accidents and resultant fatalities in the district, the District Administration Anantnag is planning to rigorously enforce helmet use and adherence to speed limits on roads and in high risk locations even during non-peak hours.
A joint team of officials from the Transport, Revenue, Municipal and Rural Development department has been framed to check the traffic violations across the district. Since morning the team conducted physical checking of vehicles at different locations in the town.
The enforcement teams led by Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Anantnag, Dr Mohammad Zubair Lattoo checked more than 250 vehicles and challaned 60 vehicles for different violations of the Motor Vehicle Act and imposed a fine of nearly Rs 50,000 on the violators.
As many as 40 2-wheelers and Maxibcabs were also seized who were found plying without proper documents.
Dr Zubair said that drivers and commuters had to adapt to “certain measures” to ensure safety and hassle-free traffic movement. The measures include wearing a helmet, avoid overtaking, control speeding, avoid triple riding, wear seat belts, avoid driving on the wrong side, and avoid use of tinted glasses, halting vehicles on pedestrian crossings and avoiding using cell phones while driving.
He urged to obey the traffic rules and cooperate with the police for the smooth and hassle-free movement of traffic.