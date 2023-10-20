District Administration Anantnag cracks whip on traffic violators

A joint team of officials from the Transport, Revenue, Municipal and Rural Development department has been framed to check the traffic violations across the district. Since morning the team conducted physical checking of vehicles at different locations in the town.

The enforcement teams led by Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Anantnag, Dr Mohammad Zubair Lattoo checked more than 250 vehicles and challaned 60 vehicles for different violations of the Motor Vehicle Act and imposed a fine of nearly Rs 50,000 on the violators.