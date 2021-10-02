District administrations across Kashmir conduct cleanliness drives to commemorate ‘Gandhi Jayanti’

On the occasion, the deputy commissioners, officers and other officials of the respective districts took the Swachhta Pledge which was administered by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha through virtual mode with an aim to keep surroundings clean and free from filth and garbage.

During the pledge taking ceremony participants expressed their strong will to live by the ideals of the father of the nation and to serve mother India by keeping the surroundings neat and clean.

The participants pledged that they will devote 100 hours per year, that is two hours per week, to voluntarily work for cleanliness and will neither litter nor let others litter. Besides, they will initiate the quest for cleanliness with themselves, their family, their locality, their village and their work places. They also expressed confidence that every step they take towards cleanliness will help in making our country clean.

At Budgam the district administration Budgam today conducted a cleanliness drive across district offices.

In this regard all District/Sectoral officers conducted Cleanliness drives within their office premises and administered pledge to the staff with an aim to keep surroundings clean and free from filth and garbage. A Swachhta pledge was also held at DC office conference hall wherein Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam along with officials of District Administration pledged to keep office, home and its surroundings clean.

At Ganderbal a pledge taking ceremony was today organized by District Administration Ganderbal at Mani Secretariat Complex, here.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna, Officers and Officials of the DC office took the Swachhta Pledge.

Later, a cleanliness drive was organized at Mini-Secretariat Complex Ganderbal by the District Administration in which Deputy Commissioner, officers and officials of District Administration and Municipality Ganderbal participated.

At Pulwamaa pledge taking ceremony was today organized by District Administration Pulwama here at District Administrative Complex, here.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, BaseerUlHaqChowdhary, Officers and Officials of the DC office took the Swachhta Pledge.

Later, a cleanliness drive was organized by the District Administration across the district in which all the concerned officers and officials participated.

At Anantnag a series of Swachhta/ cleanliness drives were held across Anantnag district, here.

The cleanliness and awareness activities are part of the Clean India Programme being organised under ‘AzadikaAmritMahotsav’ and also form an important component of Swachh Bharat Mission.

Inside DC office premises, a cleanliness drive was conducted wherein the President MCA, Hilal Ahmad Shah, ADDC, Bashir Ahmad Wani, CEO MCA, ACP, ACR, other district and sectoral officers, volunteers of NYK, YSS and SafaiKaramcharis participated.

At Shopian to commemorate the 152nd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, the District Magistrate (DM) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya administered a ‘Clean India’ pledge to officers and officials of all the departments of the district here at mini Secretariat, Arhama, here.

At Kulgam in order to commemorate the 152nd Birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a pledge taking ceremony was today organized by District Administration Kulgam at Mini Secretariat Complex, here.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner ,Dr.BilalMohi-Ud-Din Bhat administered Swachhta Pledge to the Officers and Officials here at Mini-secretariat Kulgam.

At Bandipora as Part of the ‘AzadiKaAmritMahotsav and to commemorate the 152nd Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad on Saturday administered the Swachhta Pledge to the Officers, Officials of the Mini-Secretariat, here.