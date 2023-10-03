District Bar Association Kulgam elects new President

Srinagar, Oct 3: Advocate Arshid Baba was on Tuesday elected as new President of District Bar Association Kulgam.
Soon after the elections, the newly elected President and other office bearers were administered the oath of office in a simple ceremony, a statement of the association said.
“Speaking on the occasion, the Bar President requested the new office bearers to safeguard the values of law and protect the common people with the guarantees of the law of the land,” the statement added.
As per the statement, the newly enrolled members were administered an oath to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the Association and that they shall bear true faith and allegiance to the constitution of India and fully discharge their professional duties.