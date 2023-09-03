District DIARY | Arhama-Anderwan road lies in dilapidated condition

Wild bears on prowl in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Sep 3 : The residents Ganderbal district are living in constant fear due to the increased movement of wild animals in various areas of the district during the past few months. The wild animals, particularly bears are on the prowl in many areas of Ganderbal including Lar, Waliwar, Arhama, Kangan, Gund and other areas. Locals said that they were under the threat of bear attacks and fear moving out of their homes. The lives of children, who want to play outside, are also in danger.

An official of the Wildlife Department said that they had set up many rescue teams and whenever they get information from any area regarding the moment of wild animals, the team rushes to the place and tries to tranquilise the animal as soon as possible.