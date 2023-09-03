District DIARY | Arhama-Anderwan road lies in dilapidated condition

Ganderbal, Sep 3 : The residents of Arhama, Anderwan and its adjoining areas have complained that the road link connecting them with the national highway is in dilapidated condition. According to the locals, the macdamization of the road from main highway upto Arhama village was done last year, however the road from Arhama upto Anderwan was left non macdamized. They said that road is in shambles and dotted with potholes causing inconvenience to the people. They said that the road conditions have left the area without proper transport service as the drivers fear damage to their vehicle while plying on this dilapidated road. Locals told Greater Kashmir that it becomes difficult to move or travel on this road and in case of emergency patients “we have to take them on shoulder.” Locals said though the R&B department has formulated a DPR for this project but the work hasn’t been started yet despite passing of few years. They urged the administration and R&B department to macdamize the road so that people don’t suffer further.
Wild bears on prowl in Ganderbal
Ganderbal, Sep 3 : The residents Ganderbal district are living in constant fear due to the increased movement of wild animals in various areas of the district during the past few months. The wild animals, particularly bears are on the prowl in many areas of Ganderbal including Lar, Waliwar, Arhama, Kangan, Gund and other areas. Locals said that they were under the threat of bear attacks and fear moving out of their homes. The lives of children, who want to play outside, are also in danger.
An official of the Wildlife Department said that they had set up many rescue teams and whenever they get information from any area regarding the moment of wild animals, the team rushes to the place and tries to tranquilise the animal as soon as possible.
Kangan areas face drinking water shortage
Kangan, Sep 3 : Several areas of the Kangan sub division of Ganderbal district are facing a shortage of drinking water for the past many days due to which people are suffering. Locals of these areas said that they were facing a drinking water shortage and urged the concerned authorities to redress their grievances. “ We have informed the concerned Jal Shakti department officials many a times about the problem but they have failed to redress the issue, “ said Manzoor Ahmed a local resident of Kangan. They said that due to the shortage of water the people are facing hardships. The locals threatened of going on a hunger strike in coming days to protest the water crisis. Residents of new colony Gund also complained about the non availability of drinking water for last several days. They said despite repeated pleas the concerned officials have failed to redress the water shortage problem in the area. The residents said that they have to fetch water for use from streams and springs . Locals urged the SDM Kangan and Executive Engineer Jal Shakti department to redress the issue.