District DIARY | Bandi Kalaroose people crave for basic amenities

The residents of Bandi Kalaroose Sunday expressed strong resentment against authorities for failing to provide them basic amenities.
They said that their village located just 12 kms from Kupwara District Headquarter but still they have been left without basic amenities which happens to be basic right of every citizen of India.
The residents said that the road of their village has never been a priority for authorities thus putting them into a lot of hardships.
Residents said that the road is dotted with potholes at multiple spots. “A little drizzle turns this road into stream and pedestrians have to wade through waters to reach their destination,” said a local.
“The road happens to be very narrow which makes it difficult for drivers to ply their vehicles smoothly on the road. In fact two vehicles coming from opposite direction can’t pass the road on a given time,” he added.
Residents have once again demanded widening and macadamisation of road at the earliest so that their miseries may end soon.
The residents also complained about lack of drinking water. They said that the village was reeling under acute shortage of water. “We are forced to use contaminated water from a nearby stream which poses threat of water borne diseases,” said a woman of the area.
She said that even a government school in the village lacks drinking water due to which students suffer a lot. “Due to lack of drinking water, students of the school are unable to take mid day meals forcing them to take lunch at their respective homes,” she alleged.
The residents said that they have brought these issues into the notice of concerned authorities numerous times but to no avail.
Rajwar residents demand establishment of Degree College
The residents of Rajwar in north Kashmir’s Handwara Sub District have appealed to authorities to establish a Government Degree College for their area so that the hardships being faced by students may end.
The residents said that since Rajwar consists of over sixty villages so establishment of a Government Degree College for Rajwar was need of the hour.
They said that the students from Upper Rajwar are the worst sufferers who have to travel over twenty five kilometre to reach Handwara and attend college there.
“The people from Upper Rajwar are not financially well, so they are unable to spend much on education of their wards. Authorities must understand the miseries of poor students of Rajwar area and approve college at the earliest for Rajwar,” they added.
“Every day we have to first travel some twenty kilometres to reach Handwara and since college happens to be at a distance of more than one kilometre from main town Handwara, so we are bound to travel this distance either by foot or board a cab,” a female student from Upper Rajwar told Greater Kashmir.
The residents have sought immediate intervention of Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha in this regard so that a college is sanctioned for Rajwar at the earliest.
Authorities fail to establish NTPHC at Sarmarg
Residents of Sarmarg and adjacent villages in north Kashmir’s Handwara Sub District said that although the health sub center located at Sarmarg was upgraded to New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) in a cabinet decision of Omar Abdullah lead dispensation in the year 2014 but after the passage of nine long years, the health centre was yet to be upgraded.
Residents said that following the upgradation decision, a doctor was posted here but after some time he left “coming here due to the reasons best known to the concerned authorities.”
“We have brought this issue into the notice of concerned officials numerous times and from Secretariat to Directorate office we have knocked at every door but nothing concrete came out of our efforts,” they added.
They said that Jammu & Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) in the year 2019 started to work on a six room building meant for NTPHC Sarmarg but that was limited to earth work only and till date no concrete work has been carried out,” a local youth told Greater Kashmir.
“We are unable to figure out that after the earth work was carried for plinth and construction material was dumped at the site, why construction work has not been carried out after the passage of several years,” he added.
Residents said that if upgraded, the NTPHC would cater to several villages including Sarmarg, Check Sarmarg, Monidora, Khanbal, Zaferkhani, Lachampora and Dogripora.
They said that the area they belong to happens to be heavy snow bound and during winters it remains cutoff for several days from district headquarters which takes a toll on them during medical emergencies.
Residents have sought immediate intervention of LG Manoj Sinha in this regard so that the genuine demands of people are meted out.
Kralpora villages face drinking water shortage
Several villages in Kralpora Tehsil of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district are without drinking water since a fortnight resulting in severe hardships to the inhabitants.
The residents said that the villages including Rawathpora, Batpora, Sontipora, Kralpora and others are without drinking water for last fifteen days forcing people to use water from a nearby stream.
The shopkeepers of Kralpora main market have also complained about lack of water. “Hotel owners face most of the brunt due to lack of water. We are forced to use water of a local stream as the concerned department has failed to provide us water,” said a hotel owner.
The residents have appealed concerned department to redress their issue at the earliest.