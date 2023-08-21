District DIARY | Bandi Kalaroose people crave for basic amenities

They said that their village located just 12 kms from Kupwara District Headquarter but still they have been left without basic amenities which happens to be basic right of every citizen of India.

The residents said that the road of their village has never been a priority for authorities thus putting them into a lot of hardships.

Residents said that the road is dotted with potholes at multiple spots. “A little drizzle turns this road into stream and pedestrians have to wade through waters to reach their destination,” said a local.