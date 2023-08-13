District DIARY | Kullan-Rezan road caves in

Ganderbal: The residents of Kullan, Rezan, Zirpora and its adjacent areas of tehsil Gund in Ganderbal district are living in constant fear as the road passing through the area had caved in due to the heavy flow of water in nallah Sindh particularly during rainy days when the water level increased.

According to the locals, the road has caved in to a large extent, due to which they live in fear. They said the road passes close to the nallah Sindh which is the main reason for its damage. They said that the 33-KV line passes close to the road side and due to the damage to road portion there are chances that the electric poles will crumble anytime and can cause damage. The locals said that they have several times requested the concerned departments for taking measures to redress the issue, however no one has paid heed to it so far.

“The road can collapse anytime, this will damage the electric poles and the supply in the area” a local told Greater Kashmir. He said that the road is of vital importance as it connects to Sonamarg on Srinagar-Leh Highway and is alternate route for Amarnath Yatra, tourists and locals. The locals urged the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal to interven and solve the issue.