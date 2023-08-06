District DIARY | Shopian’s Meemneder locality faces water shortage

Scores of households in Bren colony Meemander, barely 2 km from the main town, have been reeling under erratic water supply over the last three years.

Manzoor Ahmad, a resident, told Greater Kashmir that they were forced to fetch water from streams.

“Due to the use of contaminated water, a threat of waterborne diseases looms large over the area”, he said. Many residents said that they drew the attention of authorities several times to the issue but to no avail. “ All our requests went unheeded”, they said.

According to the residents, the PHE department began laying the water pipes in 2020, but they left the work halfway through.

The residents appealed to the Jal Shakti (PHE) department to resolve the issue forthwith.