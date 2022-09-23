District Hospital Shopian paints a dismal picture

Shopian, Sep 23: The premises of District Hospital Shopian paints a rather ugly picture.
The unmanaged vacant spaces not only put the patients and their attendants to inconveniences but also cast a blight on the newly constructed hospital building.
The parking slot near the entrance of the hospital is un-macadamised and dotted by dozens of potholes. The vehicles parked in the space leave behind deep ruts during the inclement weather conditions.
Thick bushes and weeds have overgrown in another vacant space near the new hospital building. There is hardly any space available for the attendants where they could wait or have their meals.
"There are no benches in the hospital premises or a park where the attendants could at least rest or have their food", said Mitha Gatoo, a social activist from Shopian.
He said that the vacant space was not being utilised by the authorities.
"We have brought the issue many a time to the notice of authorities but to no avail", said Gatoo, adding that the space could be developed into small parks.
He said that it seemed as if every thing was lying in a run-down state.
Riyaz Ahmad, an attendant of a patient said that even a macadamised stretch inside the hospital was dotted with potholes.