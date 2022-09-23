District Kulgam becomes second district in UT to complete digitization of land records

Kulgam, Sep 23: The district Kulgam has completed digitization of land records and has become the only second district in UT of J&K to have achieved the feat.
The completion of digitization of land records will now facilitate smooth and hassle-free access to land records within a click anywhere and it in itself is a historic achievement, stated the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat. He added that to complete the process of Digitization of Land Records, Centralized Digitization centres in all tehsils were established where technical teams from revenue were engaged to carry out the process and now all our record is completely digitized.
During this process of digitization, a total of 273 Jamabandis in all 7 Tehsils were digitized successfully with more than 44300 Khewats,111020 khatas and 216030 Khasra numbers have also been made available on land records portal, added the DC.