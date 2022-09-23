District Kulgam becomes second district in UT to complete digitization of land records

The completion of digitization of land records will now facilitate smooth and hassle-free access to land records within a click anywhere and it in itself is a historic achievement, stated the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat. He added that to complete the process of Digitization of Land Records, Centralized Digitization centres in all tehsils were established where technical teams from revenue were engaged to carry out the process and now all our record is completely digitized.