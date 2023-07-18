Districts, Municipalities, Panchayats with exemplary performance in tackling drug menace to be suitably rewarded: Chief Secretary

Srinagar, July 18: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta remarked that the districts, municipalities and Panchayats registering outstanding performance in dealing with narcotics would be suitably rewarded by the UT Administration.
The Chief Secretary made these remarks while chairing the 6th UT Level NCORD meeting attended by ACS, Home; Special DG, CID; Special DG, Crime; Principal Secretary, Forest; Principal Secretary, Education; ADGP, Kashmir/Jammu, Commissioner Secretary, RDD; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir/Jammu; DG Prosecution, Deputy Commissioners, District SPs besides other officers of the concerned departments.
During the meeting, Dr Mehta impressed upon the officers to take all the measures to eradicate the evil in its entirety. He asked them to put a fool proof system in place to convert most of the arrests into convictions. He told them to gradually increase the sanitized areas free from drugs and declare them as ‘Drug Free' after due assessment.
He directed for framing well thought out guidelines for declaring the Panchayats as ‘Drug Free' in consultation with different agencies like PRI members, Police, Health, Education, RDD, Revenue and Social Welfare Departments. He also took note of the pharmacy shops with functional CCTVs and maintenance of registers showing sale of scheduled drugs. He asked for fixing the timeframe to complete the process of having these installed at each chemist shop across the UT.