Districts, Municipalities, Panchayats with exemplary performance in tackling drug menace to be suitably rewarded: Chief Secretary

The Chief Secretary made these remarks while chairing the 6th UT Level NCORD meeting attended by ACS, Home; Special DG, CID; Special DG, Crime; Principal Secretary, Forest; Principal Secretary, Education; ADGP, Kashmir/Jammu, Commissioner Secretary, RDD; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir/Jammu; DG Prosecution, Deputy Commissioners, District SPs besides other officers of the concerned departments.

During the meeting, Dr Mehta impressed upon the officers to take all the measures to eradicate the evil in its entirety. He asked them to put a fool proof system in place to convert most of the arrests into convictions. He told them to gradually increase the sanitized areas free from drugs and declare them as ‘Drug Free' after due assessment.