Div Com asks PDD to divert commercial, industrial power for domestic use

Srinagar, Apr 23: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today directed the PDD to divert commercial and industrial power for domestic use during peak hours and auspicious days owing to unprecedented shortage of power supply.
He issued the directions while reviewing the arrangements for forthcoming auspicious occasions of Shab-e-Qadr, Jummat ul Vida and Eid ul Fitr in a meeting with officers of different line departments.
The meeting was attended by the officers of civil administration and police of all districts besides representatives of line departments including PHE, PDD, Health, ULB, SMC, Fire & Emergency, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, FCS&CA, Food & Drug organization, Legal Metrology and other departments.
On the occasion, Div Com reviewed availability of drinking water, power, meat, poultry, ration and LPG in the valley besides other essential items in markets.
The meeting was informed that a sufficient quantity of essential items including ration, meat and chicken besides LPG gas is available for public consumption.
Meanwhile, Div Com directed officers to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water and electricity at peak hours. Besides he exhorted concerned officers of FCS&CA to distribute ration for the month of May before 2 May.
Besides, he appealed to the general public not to use crude electric gadgets to save power during these unprecedented times.