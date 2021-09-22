Div Com convenes meeting for renaming of govt institutions, infrastructure

During the meeting, the Div Com enjoined the officers to identify the prominent persons who have received awards like Padma or Sahitya Akademy awards or other national and international awards in any field including handloom, handicraft, literature, education, medicine, art, sports etc.

He said the objective of renaming institutions is to present our local heroes before children to inspire and familiarize them with the contribution of such prominent personalities besides giving them recognition, the statement said.

The Div Com also directed officers to compile the list of awardees with relevant description including date of birth, place of birth, parentage, education, field of interest, work, photographs and year of receiving award, and the list of infrastructures of their respective departments so that the institutions and buildings shall be named as per relevance to the person.

He said these details will be written on the metal plates installed at the institutions and buildings, so that the students, youth and general public will remember them.

The Div Com asked Deputy Director Libraries to provide the details of those libraries which have been already named with famous personalities and also compile details of those legends and their contribution. Similarly, he asked the Secretary Sports Council and JD, YS&S to provide the details of indoor and outdoor stadiums and the national and international medalists who have achieved first, second or third position in government held events whether in individual or group competition so these infrastructures shall be named appropriately.

Further, he also directed officers present in the meeting to conduct the survey and collect information of descendents of awardees and their present status. Meanwhile, Div Com stressed on linkage of artist, artisan and sports awardees with the schools to teach students skills which will help to preserve our local rich culture, the statement added.