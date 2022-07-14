Div Com inspects functioning of waste management plants

Srinagar: To maintain sanitation and clean environment during the yatra, a scientific environmental plan has been put in place to meet the challenge of waste produced by pilgrims.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in this regard, sanitation and waste management has been already planned for Amarnath Yatra, 2020 by the administration.
To review the sanitation for the SANYJ and functioning of waste management plants established at different locations enroute to Amarnath Cave, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today visited Liquid Food Waste Management Plant Baltal, Compressing and Bailing of plastic and solid Dry waste facility at Domail Baltal and Solid waste management plant of Sonamarg Development Authority at Nilgrat.
He appreciated waste management and sanitation on Baltal axis and emphasised that role of SDA, Rural Sanitation and SWAHA NGO was vital for overall cleanliness.