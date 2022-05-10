Div Com Kashmir asks youth to prepare for recruitment in Army

The Director Recruitment, Army recruiting office, Srinagar informed the meeting that vacancies are likely to become available based on orders of Govt of India for which advertisement/recruitment process shall start in due course of time.

The Div Com appealed to youth of the valley to be prepared for the recruitment process and get enrolled as and when the vacancies are advertised. He also exhorted the youth, especially children to enroll themselves in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) programmes and activities as these form the foundation of entry into the army.