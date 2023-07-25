Div Com Kashmir highlights importance of blood donation at FCS&CA event

Srinagar, July 25: "Blood Donation camp organised by the Food Supplies Employees Association, J&K signifies how a community remains in unison to help each other in difficult circumstances," said Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri.
The Div Com said this while presiding over as chief guest in a Blood Donation Camp organised by the Food Supplies Employees Association, J&K in collaboration with Department of Hematology and Transfusion Medicine, Govt. Lal Ded Hospital Srinagar at Directorate of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) department Kashmir.
He highlighted the importance of blood donation and said that it is the duty of mankind to help each other and donating blood voluntarily to help people in need is one such aspect. He acknowledged the remarkable dedication and humanitarian spirit displayed by the employees of FCS&CA and blood donors for their life-saving contributions. Earlier, the camp was inaugurated by the Director, FCS&CA Kashmir.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that the employees of FCS&CA have been voluntarily coming forward every year to donate blood to serve humanity and save precious lives.
The President Food Supplies Employees Association, J&K, Aijaz Khan said that they have been organising the Blood Donation Camp every year on eve of Muharam-ul-Haram to facilitate blood donation to save lives.
He said the Food Supplies Employees Association, J&K has been voluntarily coming forward to help people be it in the form of donating blood, serving people in natural calamities or during Mela Kheer Bhawani, religious occasions at Dargah Hazratbal or serving Shri Amarnath ji Yatris. He said they always set up camps to serve people.
The camp saw an impressive turnout, with employees, officers and children of employees besides students from schools and colleges and outsiders participating in it and donating blood to save precious lives.
Khan expressed gratitude to all the distinguished guests, dedicated staff members of L.D Hospital, and the generous blood donors for their presence and participation, emphasizing the profound impact their contributions would have on saving lives.