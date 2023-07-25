Div Com Kashmir highlights importance of blood donation at FCS&CA event

The Div Com said this while presiding over as chief guest in a Blood Donation Camp organised by the Food Supplies Employees Association, J&K in collaboration with Department of Hematology and Transfusion Medicine, Govt. Lal Ded Hospital Srinagar at Directorate of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) department Kashmir.

He highlighted the importance of blood donation and said that it is the duty of mankind to help each other and donating blood voluntarily to help people in need is one such aspect. He acknowledged the remarkable dedication and humanitarian spirit displayed by the employees of FCS&CA and blood donors for their life-saving contributions. Earlier, the camp was inaugurated by the Director, FCS&CA Kashmir.