Div Com Kashmir hoists national flag

Srinagar, Jan 26: On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Wednesday unfurled the national flag at the office premises and took salute at the march past.
Additional Commissioners, Deputy Director Planning, officers of Police and CRPF besides the other officers and officials of the divisional commissioner’s office were present at the event.
The contingents of CRPF presented a salute amid the national anthem while the divisional commissioner also inspected the contingents.
Later, the divisional commissioner distributed sweets among the officers and CRPF personnel.