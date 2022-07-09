Div Com Kashmir, IGP visit Amarnath cave shrine to supervise rescue ops

Srinagar July 9: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole visited the Amarnath cave shrine to supervise the ongoing rescue operation after a cloudburst near the cave shrine killed 15 yatris and injured several others.
"IGP Kashmir & Divisional Commissioner Kashmir reached #Amarnath Holy Cave today early morning and are supervising the #rescue operation, " a police spokesman said.
Six pilgrims were evacuated by Army's helicopters on Saturday as rescue operations continued through the night near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath after a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst swept away tents and makeshift kitchens at the base camp at Baltal on Friday.
An official of the administration said the Amarnath Yatra, which began on June 30, has been suspended following the tragedy and a decision on its resumption will be taken after rescue operations get over.