Div Com Kashmir pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Srinagar, Jan 30: On the occasion of the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Sunday paid tributes to the Mahatama at the office Chamber.
Pole on the occasion highlighted the various aspects of the noble life of Mahatma Gandhi and his role for the achievement of freedom of the country.
He said that the life of Mahatma Gandhi was an inspiration for everyone across the world who seek truth and justice.
While paying tribute to the martyrs, participants resolved to fight against all forms of violence and terrorism and would preach peace, tolerance, and brotherhood.
Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Central, other senior officers and staff members observed two minute silence to pay homage to the Mahatama on his death anniversary.