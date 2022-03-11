Div Com Kashmir reviews Amarnath Yatra arrangements

Srinagar, Mar 11: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Friday reviewed the arrangements for Amarnath Yatra 2022.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting to review the status for Amarnath Yatra 2022 arrangements by various departments, the divisional commissioner directed the officers to take a slew of measures in advance for smooth conduct of the yatra and directed them to complete the tendering process and start works from the 1st week of April.
He directed for augmentation of infrastructure as the yatra was expected to take place at a large scale owing to pandemic restrictions in the previous years.
The divisional commissioner issued directions to the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Anantnag and Ganderbal to visit sites and take stock of the facilities including accommodation, drinking water, electricity, and sanitation for the yatris.
He enjoined the concerned officers to carry out sustained sanitation activity throughout the yatra period.
The divisional commissioner also directed the General Manager of BSNL to provide communication service 20 days before the beginning of yatra so that the engineers, staff, and workers do not face any difficulty while working.