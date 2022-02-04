Kashmir

Div Com Kashmir reviews border area development

Photo: Jammu and Kashmir Information Department
GK NEWS NETWORK

Kupwara, Feb 4: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Friday visited border and snow bound areas of Karnah and Machil of district Kupwara.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the divisional commissioner took a detailed review of the developmental scenario of these border areas and took stock of essential commodities, power supply, and mitigation efforts of COVID-19 pandemic.

At Tangdar, he convened separate meetings with PRIs, civil administration and army officers.

