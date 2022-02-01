Div Com Kashmir reviews COVID-19 situation

Srinagar, Feb 1: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Tuesday visited DRDO Hospital Khonmuh and G B Panth Hospital to review the present situation of COVID-19 pandemic, admission of patients, occupancy of beds, and emergency plan to cater to the oxygen supply.
The divisional commissioner was accompanied by Director Health Services Kashmir, DrMushtaq Ahmad Rather; Epidemiologist Kashmir, DrTalatJabeen; Incharge Divisional COVID Control Room Kashmir, Tahir Ahmad Magray and other medical officers.
On the occasion, the divisional commissioner was informed that 413 COVID patients were admitted to DRDO COVID Hospital in January of which 48 were admitted to ICU.
It was further informed that 340 patients recovered during January.
Besides, Medical Superintendent DRDO Hospital said that in the 510 bedded hospital, there were 125 ICU beds.
Regarding the status of oxygen supply, he said that there were 2 PSA plants with capacity of 1000 litre per minute each besides 56 kilo litre Liquid Medical Oxygen Tank.
He was apprised that one oxygen plant needs servicing while another needs functional reparation.
The divisional commissioner directed the nodal officer to resolve the issues on priority basis.
He also directed to prepare exigency plan of adequate oxygen supply to the hospital by identifying two more oxygen plants which could be used during emergency to maintain constant supply of medical oxygen.
The divisional commissioner was also apprised about the liability of bills of Power Development Department which were generated since the functioning of the hospital.
Regarding staff strength and compliance of the roster by the staff, it was informed that there are 57 doctors besides medical officers and paramedic staff who were delivering their services with dedication.