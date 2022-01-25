Div Com Kashmir reviews implementation of food quality control measures

Srinagar, Jan 25: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting to review the progress made regarding ensuring quality of food items in the market including meat, milk and other eatables for public consumption.
The meeting was attended by DC Pulwama, DC Bandipora & ADCs of other districts, Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir, Director Sheep Husbandry Kashmir, HoDs of testing labs of Universities, Deputy Controller LMD, Assistant Director, Food & Drug Organization, Assistant Director FCS&CA and other officers.
On the occasion, Div Com directed Food Safety Department officials to complete the process of linkage of mobile testing labs through GPS. He also directed them make the service functional within a weak and enhance testing capacity of mobile labs.
Div Com also enjoined Additional Deputy Commissioners of all districts to dispose of pending cases in a fast-track manner.
He directed them to take two or three days in a week to complete the pendancy and impose deterrent fine on those found violating food safety measures.
He directed them to dispose of the cases pending for more than three months in free and fair manner and reduce over all number to thirty in small districts and fifty in larger districts.
He also directed concerned officers to utilise labs and man power of universities including SKUAST, KU and IUST in testing the samples collected for quality check of food.
He also directed concerned officers to make slaughter houses functional with immediate effect.