Div Com Kashmir reviews implementation of food quality control measures

The meeting was attended by DC Pulwama, DC Bandipora & ADCs of other districts, Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir, Director Sheep Husbandry Kashmir, HoDs of testing labs of Universities, Deputy Controller LMD, Assistant Director, Food & Drug Organization, Assistant Director FCS&CA and other officers.

On the occasion, Div Com directed Food Safety Department officials to complete the process of linkage of mobile testing labs through GPS. He also directed them make the service functional within a weak and enhance testing capacity of mobile labs.