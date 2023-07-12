Div Com Kashmir reviews Independence Day arrangements
Srinagar, July 12: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today chaired a meeting of officers to review the arrangements for the celebration of the upcoming Independence Day.
The meeting was informed that the main function will be held at S.K Cricket Stadium in the summer capital Srinagar, where the chief guest shall hoist the National Flag.
At the outset, Div Com highlighted the importance of national festival and sensitized Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and other concerned officers of line departments about their role and responsibility and directed them to make fool-proof arrangements in advance for the smooth conduct of celebrations in all districts. He said that there shall be no relaxation to any loopholes.
The meeting discussed threadbare the arrangements for security, traffic, security passes, seating arrangements, decoration, Shehnaivadan, illumination of offices, PAS, power and water supply, sanitation, medicare facilities, invitation cards, cultural activities.
He impressed on the officers of Police, CRPF, BSF, etc besides Director Colleges, Director School Education and NCC for preparing parade contingents.
The contingents of J&K Police, Armed, CRPF, Lady Contingents, Home Guard, Fire and Emergency Services and Forest Protection Force shall participate in the march past and make band arrangements as per past practice.
He impressed on all the officers to conduct site visits to assess the requirements and to demarcate and identify the area for March past and hoisting of flag over mast.
The meeting was informed that the Information Department shall make arrangements for the installation of a public addressing system and web casting at important locations.
Besides, he asked CE, KPDCL to ensure power supply to the Stadium and make arrangements for illumination of government buildings to mark the celebration of the festival.
He also impressed upon the concerned to make arrangements for students and artists to facilitate their participation in the Independence Day celebration besides their boarding and lodging.
Moreover, SSP Traffic and RTO Kashmir were asked to chalk out a plan for the streamlined movement of vehicles and parking locations with a proper map.
Also, Div Com asked Police officers to issue security passes to the participants and invitees to facilitate their movement.
The concerned Officer from Government Press was asked to prepare, design and print invitation cards.
Besides, Div Com asked Deputy Commissioners to conduct a review meeting of their respective districts regarding the celebration of Independence Day.
Among others, the meeting was attended by DIG CRPF, DC Srinagar, Directors of School Education, Floriculture, RTO Kashmir, Chief Engineers from R&B, KPDCL, General Manager J&K SRTC, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, JD Information & PR Kashmir and representatives from PHE, Skill Development, H&P, Fire & Emergency, JKAACL, SMC, Higher Education, Door Darshan, NCC, UEED, RDD, Government Press, YS&S and other concerned departments.
IG Police Kashmir, DCs, SSPs, SSP Security, SSP Traffic and other concerned also attended the meeting through video- conferencing.