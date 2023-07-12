Div Com Kashmir reviews Independence Day arrangements

The meeting was informed that the main function will be held at S.K Cricket Stadium in the summer capital Srinagar, where the chief guest shall hoist the National Flag.

At the outset, Div Com highlighted the importance of national festival and sensitized Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and other concerned officers of line departments about their role and responsibility and directed them to make fool-proof arrangements in advance for the smooth conduct of celebrations in all districts. He said that there shall be no relaxation to any loopholes.