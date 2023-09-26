Div Com Kashmir reviews performance of Horticulture, RDD Departments

Srinagar, Sep 26: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Tuesday reviewed the performance and functioning of several departments including the Horticulture and Rural Development Department concerning the completion of projects, implementation of schemes, deliverables, and achievements.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the meeting the divisional commissioner laid focus on value addition of horticulture produce which he termed a fundamental requirement to increase employment generation and enhance income.
He stressed the introduction of food processing courses in colleges to open the scope of employment in the horticulture sector.
Bidhuri exhorted ACDs and ACPs of the Rural Development Department (RDD) to streamline the demand of work by job cardholders with an equal ratio of work done to remove the pilferage of loss of money.
He encouraged them to do more regarding the execution of work as it is labour intensive and beneficial to poor labours and the developmental front.
The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir directed them to use abandoned government buildings, particularly school buildings as accommodation for RDD, DDC, and BDC offices.
He instructed to conduct programmes under ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign at the village level and upload photos of the events.
The meeting was attended by directors of the respective departments along with the senior staff.
At the outset, the Director of Horticulture gave a presentation to give an overview of all the components of the department.
He said that the Horticulture Department generates Rs 10,000 crore annual income for J&K and contributes 8 percent to the GDP.
He said that the Kashmir division had recorded 24.53 lakh metric ton production during 2022-2023.
He presented a roadmap for the introduction of internationally accepted varieties and rootstocks, establishment of high-density orchards, CA stores, adoption of mechanised farming system, and major activities undertaken by the department.
He highlighted the achievements under the implementation of various schemes Capex, Capex HADP, MIDH, and NBM.
Director RDD also briefed the chair MNREGA, PMAY-G, Mission Amrit Sarovar, Meri MAATI Mera Desh, Aadhar Seeding, Infrastructure Development of Panchayat Raj Institutions, Swachch Bharat Mission, and Integrated Watershed Management.
He also detailed important achievements including the hosting of the Awaas Plus Conference (PMAY-G) in collaboration with Ministry of Rural Development (GOI) at Lalit Srinagar and a 3-days national workshop on Panchayat with Good Governance in collaboration with the Ministry of Panchayat Raj at SKICC Srinagar.
He said 7.18 lakh job cards were active in the Kashmir division.