Div Com Kashmir reviews performance of Horticulture, RDD Departments

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the meeting the divisional commissioner laid focus on value addition of horticulture produce which he termed a fundamental requirement to increase employment generation and enhance income.

He stressed the introduction of food processing courses in colleges to open the scope of employment in the horticulture sector.

Bidhuri exhorted ACDs and ACPs of the Rural Development Department (RDD) to streamline the demand of work by job cardholders with an equal ratio of work done to remove the pilferage of loss of money.